Hillsborough police: Electrical issue likely cause of fire inside Brook Drive garage

Fire inside a garage at a Brook Drive residence was likely caused by an electrical issue, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police and fire personnel responded to the residence at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Jan. 25 on a report of a smoke condition, structure fire, according to police.

Arriving units discovered a smoke condition in the garage of the residence. Firefighters ventilated the garage and the residence. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the call and no injuries were sustained, according to police.

An investigation determined the fire was likely electrical and was not considered suspicious, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department and Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

The following agencies responded to the incident: Hillsborough Township Police Department, Hillsborough Township Fire Marshall, Hillsborough Fire Stations 37 and 38, and Robert Wood Johnson BLS 8B11.