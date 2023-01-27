Hopewell Township Police blotter

A 32-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Hopewell Township Jan. 22, after she was detained by the Flemington Borough Police Department. She was turned over to Hopewell Township police on the warrant, processed and taken to the Mercer County Corrections Center.

A 34-year-old Trenton man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,100 following a motor vehicle stop Jan. 22. He was processed and released.

A Federal City Road resident reported that someone dumped an old wooden desk in front of their driveway. The incident of illegal dumping was reported Jan. 19.

A Diverty Road resident reported that someone stole a check that he had mailed, and then altered the name of the payee and the amount of the check and cashed it. The check had been made out for $1,841.80, but it was altered to $4,841.80. The incident was reported Jan. 19.

A 58-year-old Westampton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items valued at $464.38 from ShopRite on the Pennington Circle Jan. 19. He was observed on a surveillance camera walking out of the store without paying for the items and getting into a car. Police were able to identify the license plate and traced it to the man.

A woman was scammed out of $2,000 after she received a notification that her iPad had been hacked. She called a phone number listed on the notification, and was told to buy $2,000 in gift cards. She provided the code to the gift cards to the suspect over the phone. The incident was reported Jan. 15.

A woman walked into the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters Jan. 15 to report that her credit card, which was lost in November 2022, had been used to make purchases totaling $9,645 at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania.

Someone stole a bicycle, valued at $500, that had been left unlocked in the bicycle rack outside of the Hopewell Branch of the Mercer County Library System on Pennington-Titusville Road Jan. 12.

Someone stole a wallet that a victim had left behind following an appointment at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Jan. 10. The victim realized the wallet had been left behind, returned to the office and discovered it had been stolen.

Two men stole merchandise valued at $361.61 from ShopRite on the Pennington Circle Jan. 10. Store personnel said one man entered the store and was observed taking various items, while the other man stood near the front entrance. The two men got into a car and left.

A man and a woman entered ShopRite on the Pennington Circle and stole numerous items valued at a combined $597.33 Jan. 10.

A Trenton man who allegedly refused to leave the Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 9 after police responded to the call. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant for $500 from the City of Trenton. He was processed and released.