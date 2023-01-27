New York man wearing body armor charged with stealing gasoline at Bordentown Wawa

A 22-year-old New York man was charged with robbery after allegedly stealing gasoline from a customer at the Wawa gas station on Route 130, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department.

A customer, who stopped to get gas, told police that he observed the man allegedly remove the nozzle from his vehicle and fill a water bottle that was in his hand with the gasoline at 11:44 a.m. on Jan. 25, according to police.

When the customer confronted the suspect about his actions, the suspect responded by lifting his shirt to show that he was wearing body armor and also intimated that he was in possession of a handgun, according to police.

The suspect then left the area on foot and was apprehended by township police officers on Route 206 in the area of Dunns Mill Road.

Police did not find a firearm following a search of the suspect. The man was charged with robbery, wearing body armor during the commission of a crime and terroristic threats, according to police.

He was then transported to the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.