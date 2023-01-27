On The Road: 2023 Chevy Trailblazer AWD

By Peter Perrotta

I am going to lead off taking a look at the 2023 Chevy Trailblazer AWD Activ, a classic compact crossover.

I will then also do capsule looks at the following vehicles: 2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD; 2022 Subaru Legacy; 2023 Infiniti Q50 Sensory AWD and the 2023 Land Rover Defender 130.

For these roundup reviews where I include several cars, I will feature this week a new format that provides a quick and easy look at each car and a 1 to 10 overall point rating.

2023 Chevy Trailblazer AWD Activ

Overall, I’d have to rate this two-row, 5 seat compact crossover a 7.5 out of 10.

The model I drove, the AWD Activ has a base price of $27,400 and with options my tester came in at $31,295.

This is a good-looking crossover with plenty of room and comfort. Its infotainment system is up to date and easy to use as well. It also provides plenty of cargo space for long trips or just hauling your belongings from point A to point B.

The ride and performance are where this crossover could use a little help. The ride is a bit harsh at times.

Moreover, it is lacking in the overall power department.

The engine is a 1.3-liter, three-cylinder turbo that puts out 137 horsepower. I would suggest a more powerful 4-cylinder turbo for future considerations.

2023 Cadillac XT6 Sport AWD

Overall, I give this three-row, mid-sized SUV a 7 out of 10. It’s the only Cadillac SUV, besides the enormous Escalade, that features three rows and seven seat capability.

I tested the top-of-the-line Sport AWD model that has a base price of $60,095. With options added, my tester had bottom line sticker price of $75,715.

For this price, this Cadillac is in some heady company in a very competitive segment.

The Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] gas mileage rating is 21 miles per gallon (mpg) overall, 18 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway.

Powering this SUV is a 3.6-liter, V-6 engine that puts out 310 horsepower.

I found this Cadillac SUV to be upscale looking, plenty comfortable with a more than adequate ride and handling.

Where it falls short is in the quality of the materials used for the interior. It tends to feel and look a bit too plasticky inside.

2023 Land Rover Defender 130

Overall, I have to give this rugged but luxurious three-row extended SUV an 8 out of 10.

This is a pricey new top of the line trim level for Defender. The body is extended to include a third row.

The base price on this new trim level Land Rover comes in at a hefty $86,175. With options, you will more than likely be spending just above $92,000.

I love the styling and the performance of this vehicle. The infotainment center and accompanying interior technology is the best in the business quality.

However, I found – like I do with a number of the Land Rover models – it to be a bit cumbersome to handle overall, due to its extended size.

But, there is a lot to like here as well.

2022 Infiniti Q50 Sensory AWD

This is a classic compact luxury sedan that Infiniti has been producing for years now. Overall, I have to give this sedan a 7.5 out of 10.

The knock in on the 2023 Q50 in the automotive press circles seems to be that it is outdated and could stand to use a fresh new look, especially on the inside.

Well, when you compete in the same segment class with the popular BMW 3 series and the Mercedes C Class, you are being compared to some stiff competition.

However, I like the look, ride and feel of the Q50 overall. But, yes the interior infotainment system and accompanying technology could use a more modern update.

The base price of the Sensory AWD trim level comes in at $49,375.

The Q50 is powered by a 3.0-liter V-6 twin turbo engine that puts out a more than adequate 300 horsepower.

2022 Subaru Legacy 2.4 Touring XT

Overall, I give this rugged but semi-luxury sedan an 8 out of 10.

My mark is a bit more generous than most reviewers are giving this car, but I tend to like the Subaru brand in general.

The knock on the Legacy sedan seems to be that its styling is a bit bland and it doesn’t offer a more rugged off-road capable package like most of all the other Subarus.

That being said, I think its OK for a Subaru not to be exactly like all the other Subarus out there.

While yes, this sedan has more of a plain Jane look to it, it still features solid handling, an impressive ride and great bad weather handling capabilities like all Subarus.

The Legacy I tested has a base starting price before options of $37,155.

It is powered by a more than ample 2.4-liter turbo 260 horsepower engine.

Peter Perrotta’s On The Road column appears every other week. He can be contacted at pperrotta@comcast.net.

On The Road is sponsored by Capital Motor Cars of Springfield, N.J. the leading new car leasing specialists in the Tri State area.