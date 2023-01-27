Princeton Police blotter

Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21.

A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

A 25-year-old Belle Mead man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by police on Witherspoon Street Jan. 17. He was processed and released.

A Prospect Avenue resident reported that someone had altered and cashed a check that had been written to another person, resulting in a loss of $3,745. The incident was reported Jan. 17.