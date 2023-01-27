HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Police blotter

Princeton Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Someone entered a Jonathan Dayton Court home and stole $4,000 in cash. The theft was reported Jan. 21.

A 32-year-old Hamilton Township man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $1,510 from the Hamilton Township Municipal Court after he was stopped by police on Nassau Street Jan. 18. He was turned over to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

A 25-year-old Belle Mead man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he was stopped by police on Witherspoon Street Jan. 17. He was processed and released.

A Prospect Avenue resident reported that someone had altered and cashed a check that had been written to another person, resulting in a loss of $3,745. The incident was reported Jan. 17.

Previous articleHopewell Township Police blotter
Next articleTrenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,766FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group