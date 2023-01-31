Hillsborough police: Fire at Amwell Road building does not appear suspicious

Police and fire responded to a report of a water flow alarm at a building on Amwell Road, according to the Hillsborough Police Department.

The report came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 31. Arriving units discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building of Suite 8, police said.

The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system and the Hillsborough Fire District. No injuries were sustained. The fire is not suspicious but remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety, police said.

In addition to the Hillsborough Police Department, the following fire companies and agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Stations 10, 36, 37, 38, and 48, Somerset County Hazmat, Robert Wood Johnson EMS (emergency medical services), Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety, Hillsborough OEM (office of emergency management), and the Hillsborough Township Building Department.