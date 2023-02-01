Cranbury School will celebrate its 125th anniversary in April

The Cranbury School will mark its 125th anniversary with a week-long celebration in April.

The celebration will include activities that the community can take part in, as well as past and present students, staff, and parents.

Before the week-long celebration takes place from April 21 to April 30, the Cranbury Township Board of Education, Cranbury School Administration and members of the 125th Planning Committee have created a web page for the anniversary to keep the community updated on the upcoming celebration at the Cranbury School website www.cranburyschool.org.

Cranbury school officials encourage community members to fill out a Google form letting them know their availability for two community events that will be held on April 28 and April 30 and to share their memories and well wishes for the school, which will be featured during the celebration.

The JamFest on April 21 and school events throughout the week are only open to current Cranbury students.

An adult evening event is for alumni and current and former parents and residents on April 28 and a communitywide daytime celebration will feature arts and crafts, music, fun, school tours, special performances and food trucks on April 30.

For more information, to share memories, and inform the school about attending, visit www.cranburyschool.org.