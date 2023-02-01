Full schedule of Black History Month events underway

Mercer County plans a full schedule of events to celebrate Black History Month.

And in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ beating death in Memphis, Tenn. on Jan. 7, Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes said the celebration feels “somber.”

“As we together peacefully protest this latest incident, let it spark broader conversations about the need for police reform, without losing sight of the important work done by police professionals in our communities,” he said.

Feb. 1 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Black History Month opening ceremony at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in Kerney Hall at the James Kerney Campus in Trenton.

Feb. 1 – 2 p.m. – Movie Matinee “Judas and the Black Messiah” at Lawrence Branch Mercer County Library System – www.mcl.org

Feb. 2 – 3-5 p.m. – “Film and Chat.” Guests are invited to watch the film “Get Out,” the story of a family meeting gone wrong, and take part in a “Film and Chat” session in CM 108 on MCCC’s West Windsor Campus.

Feb. 4 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – BIPOC entrepreneurs from across the county will feature their products and services that empower and support BIPOC culture at MCCC’s James Kerney campus.

Feb. 4 – 2:30 p.m. – “A Soldier’s Story,” at the Mercer County Library, Ewing Branch.

Feb. 8 – 11 a.m. to noon – Black History Month Trivia – Participants can flaunt their Black History prowess at the trivia event held at the MCCC West Windsor campus in the Student Center cafeteria.

Feb. 8 – 7:30 p.m. – Virtual: Freedom to all: New Jersey’s African American Civil War Soldiers – The Mercer County Library, Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

Feb. 18 – 2 p.m. – Movie Matinee “A Raisin in the Sun” at The Mercer County Library, Ewing Branch.

Feb. 21 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Community Conversation – Join Rhinold Ponder and artists from the exhibition “Manifesting Beloved Community” for this conversation and easy art journaling activity. To register visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/community-conversation-february-2023/

Feb. 23 – 6 p.m. – New Jersey’s Tuskegee of the North: A Program on the Bordentown School at The Mercer County Library, Lawrence Headquarters Branch.

The Morven Museum is holding an online exhibit highlighting the history of slavery at Morven.

Morven Museum & Garden’s mission is to preserve its legacy by sharing its authentic stories, by not shying away from its story of enslaved people. Research into the men, women, and children enslaved by the Stockton family at Morven is ongoing and this site will be updated as new information is discovered.

Morven Museum is located at 55 Stockton St., Princeton. To view the online exhibition visit https://www.morven.org/slavery-at-morven