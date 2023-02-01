Gerald Francis Metzheiser, 90

Gerald Francis Metzheiser, age 90, of Cranbury, New Jersey, passed away on January 23rd 2023.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on May 1st 1932, he was the son of Gerald J. Metzheiser and Claire (Quigley) Metzheiser.

Gerald was predeceased by his wife Anne T. Cahill, January 23rd 2004, and Vera L. Marine, a dear and close friend. He is survived by his sons Edward (Linda), Paul (Sue), David (Beth), Neil (Nicole), his grandchildren Paige, Jack, Phillip, Luke, Henry, Cole, Jacob, John, and Max; his step-grandson, Matthew LeClair; his sister Rosemarie (William) McDonagh, a niece, five nephews, several cousins, and his sister-in-law, Margaret Cahill.

A 1957 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, he attended New York University’s Graduate Business School and was a 1969 graduate of The School of Bank Administration’s program at

the University of Wisconsin. While serving in the Air Force he was sent to the North Dakota State School of Science for technical training. He also attended Northwestern and Rutgers Universities for specialized banking programs.

He began his banking career in 1957 at The First National City Bank of New York. In 1964 he joined Citizens National Bank in Englewood, New Jersey where he was Vice President, Cashier and Corporate Secretary.

After Citizens 1973 acquisition by Midlantic Banks Inc. he joined The First National Bank of Cranbury in 1974 as Executive Vice President. The Cranbury Bank, which opened in 1884, had agreed to be acquired by Midlantic and after the acquisition occurred on July 1st, 1974, he became the bank’s seventh President.

He joined, in 1989, with some New Jersey businessmen to start a new bank. The bank, American Union Bank opened in June 1990 in Union, New Jersey and he became the bank’s President. The bank was sold to another bank in 1995 and he retired in 1996. He was also Chairman of 1st Constitution’s Advisory Board in Cranbury.

He and his beloved Anne were married in Brooklyn, New York on September 10, 1960 where their family began. His evolving banking career necessitated the family moving to the New Jersey communities of Leonia, Harrington Park and West Windsor. He moved to Cranbury in 2004.

In Harrington Park Gerald was King Lion of the local Lions Club and continued as a Lion with the Cranbury Lions Club before going on inactive status. He was on the Board of the Cranbury Historical & Preservation Society and served as Finance Committee chairman.

While living in West Windsor he continued, as when he worked in Bergen and Union Counties, being involved in local community organizations and activities. Gerald was a member of various West Windsor committees and was an organizer of the West Windsor Business Association. He was President of the Boy Scouts of America Central New Jersey Council.

After moving to Cranbury, Gerald resumed traveling. On a 2006 trip to Italy, with his Penn Alumni group, he met Vera Marine who was traveling with her California alumna friends. Subsequently, they became soulmates while they cruised and traveled the world together.

In his Cranbury community he loved his neighborhood, and looked forward to playing poker and golf with his good friends.

Gerald loved the racetrack and was an avid sports fan, it took him a while to recover from his Brooklyn Dodgers leaving town, but he soon became an ardent New York Mets fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Franklin Street & Maxwell Avenue, Hightstown, New Jersey.

Interment will follow at the Westminster Cemetery, Cranbury, NJ.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to the Cranbury Historical Society, 6 South Main St. Cranbury, NJ 08512.

