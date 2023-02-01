Gordon Hagan Nilson, son of Bruce Nilson and Lynne Hagan, was born on March 5, 1996, and died December 25, 2022 from an accidental overdose at his home in Hillsborough, NJ.

He is survived by his father and mother, as wellas his aunts Jane Guzior, Christine Brekke, Cindy Pavao and uncle Barry Nilson. Cousins include John Guzior, Kathleen Guzior, Patrick Hagan, Kimberly Hagan, Seth Nilson, Abby Nilson, Karl Brekke, Kelsey Denissen and Alyssa Leggett.

Recently Gordon started his career in HVAC at Supreme Heating & Air Conditioning in Middlesex, NJ. He enthusiastically enjoyed working with their team of professionals to solve HVAC challenges. His solutions resulted in emails from clients praising Gordon’s work.

A service will be held to remember Gordon Nilson at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Somerville on February 18th at 11 AM. Donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

