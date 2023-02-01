HomeObituariesGordon Hagan Nilson

Gordon Hagan Nilson

Submitted Content
By Submitted Content

Gordon Hagan Nilson, son of Bruce Nilson and Lynne Hagan, was born on March 5, 1996, and died December 25, 2022 from an accidental overdose at his home in Hillsborough, NJ.

He is survived by his father and mother, as wellas his aunts Jane Guzior, Christine Brekke, Cindy Pavao and uncle Barry Nilson. Cousins include John Guzior, Kathleen Guzior, Patrick Hagan, Kimberly Hagan, Seth Nilson, Abby Nilson, Karl Brekke, Kelsey Denissen and Alyssa Leggett.

Recently Gordon started his career in HVAC at Supreme Heating & Air Conditioning in Middlesex, NJ. He enthusiastically enjoyed working with their team of professionals to solve HVAC challenges. His solutions resulted in emails from clients praising Gordon’s work.

A service will be held to remember Gordon Nilson at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Somerville on February 18th at 11 AM. Donations to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation are encouraged in lieu of flowers.

www.baileyfuneral.com

Previous articleFull schedule of Black History Month events underway
Next articleGerald Francis Metzheiser, 90
Submitted Content
Submitted Content
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

3,529FansLike
4,468FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group