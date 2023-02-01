Police investigating Princeton Middle School student’s ‘alarming statements’ on social media

The Princeton Middle School was placed under “shelter in place” status after police were dispatched to the school at 8 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of alarming statements that had been made on a social media platform, according to the Princeton Police Department.

Police officers spoke to school administrators and discovered that the student involved in the incident was not at school, police said. The school remained under “shelter in place” while police investigated the incident.

The juvenile was found at his home and police determined that there was no immediate threat to safety. The incident is under investigation by the department’s Detective Bureau.