Williamson, Carpinelli secure first place wins at 53rd Mercer County Diving Championships

Notre Dame High School’s Violet Williamson and Lawrence High School’s Thomas Carpinelli came out on top during the girls’ and boys’ divisions of the 53rd annual Mercer County Diving Championships.

In the championship meet on Jan. 24 at The Lawrenceville School, Williamson, a junior at Notre Dame, repeated as the girls’ champion by earning a score of 296.30 through her dives, which resulted in a pool record and new MCT (Mercer County Tournament) Championship record.

Second place was secured by Junior Dylan Oster of The Lawrenceville School. She had the fifth best score in the event’s history with a score of 279.15.

Princeton High School freshman Alyce Baird earned third place with a score of 249.90, which in most years would have been good enough for the gold, according to Kirk Lecompte, meet director and dive coach for The Lawrenceville School.

For the boys’ championship, Carpinelli, a senior, secured the championship when he earned a score of 291.85.

His score is one of the 10 best scores since 1969, Lecompte added.

Sophomore Beckham DiPierro from Lawrence High School came in second with a score of 172.15.

Notre Dame won the co-ed team event after finishing with 37 points, second place went to Lawrence High School with 29 points, and The Lawrenceville School earned 21 points.

Princeton High School finished fourth, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North followed in fifth and West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South rounded the team event in sixth place.