Princeton swears in four new police officers

Four Princeton Police Department probationary police officers are now officers with the department.

Mayor Mark Freda swore in the officers with family by their side at the Princeton Council’s Jan. 23 meeting.

Probationary police officers Anthony Leone III, Mark McCoy, Ryan Mostrangeli and Nia Toombs were chosen from among 180 applicants, officials said.

Police Chief Jon Bucchere congratulated and welcomed the new police officers.

“I wish each of you a very healthy and successful career. Remember, you are the guardians of this community now,” he said.

“Police work will be challenging at times, but know you will be supported the entire time you are with us. We are excited for you all and I want to welcome you into our family.”

Leone grew up in Springfield Township and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Lawrence Township. He earned an associates degree in criminal justice from Mercer County Community College.

Leone began his career in law enforcement as a correctional officer at the Burlington County Department of Corrections in 2019. He graduated from the Camden County Corrections Academy.

After two years at the Burlington County jail, he was accepted at the Mercer County Police Academy and graduated as an alternate route candidate in 2020. Alternate route candidates pay for their training out of pocket, as compared to officers who are sent for training by a police department.

After graduating from the Mercer County Police Academy, Leone was hired by the West Amwell Township Police Department. He worked for the West Amwell Police Department for two-and-a-half years before applying to the Princeton Police Department.

McCoy graduated from Barnegat High School in 2012. He attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina and studied communications. He also played on the baseball team. He transferred to Rutgers University in 2014.

After his junior year at Rutgers, McCoy was drafted by the Kansas City Royals to play professional baseball. He continued to play through 2018, while finishing his degree in communications with a minor in labor studies.

McCoy worked for Massachusetts Mutual as a financial adviser before being hired as a Princeton police officer.

Mostrangeli grew up in Hamilton Township and graduated from Steinert High School in 2017. He received a bachelor’s degree in law and justice from Rowan University in May 2022. While at Rowan, he played baseball and was the team’s captain.

Toombs grew up in South Brunswick Township. She graduated from Seton Hall University with a bachelor’s degree in diplomacy/international relations and minors in Asian studies and psychology.

With the exception of Leone, Mostrangeli, McCoy and Toombs will attend the Mercer County Police Academy.