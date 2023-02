The Cranbury School has officially opened kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year.

According to the school, if a child will be 5 years old later this year by Oct. 1, parents are urged to complete a registration for their child.

Additionally, parents or guardians are being asked to notify Denise Marra at dmarra@cranburyschool.org.

For more information on kindergarten registration, visit www.cranburyschool.org.