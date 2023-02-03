East Windsor Police blotter

A 41-year-old Neptune City man and his 36-year-old female passenger, also of Neptune City, were charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 1. Police stopped their car for weaving on Route 130. The man was also charged with possession of heroin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and careless driving. They were processed and released.

A 34-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving, driving the wrong way on a highway, driving with a suspended driver’s license and having an unregistered vehicle on Jan. 29. Police stopped his car for driving the wrong way on Route 33. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 58-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after his car struck a parked vehicle on Jan. 22. Police were sent to the area of Twin Rivers Drive and Hebron Drive to investigate reports of a crash. The driver was not injured, but allegedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and driving with a suspended license Jan. 20. Police observed the man asleep behind the wheel of a car that was stopped at the intersection of Windsor Center Drive and Old Trenton Road. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 54-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and making an improper turn after a police officer observed him make an improper turn on Route 130 on Jan. 20. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 38-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with hindering apprehension and failure to wear a seat belt on Jan. 19. The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police for having a broken headlight on Route 130. During the investigation, the man allegedly provided police with false information about his identity. He was found to have an outstanding warrant form Pemberton Township and was turned over to the Pemberton Township Police Department.