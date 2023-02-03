Hillsborough woman suffers neck pain after losing control of truck, strikes utility pole

A 35-year-old Hillsborough woman was injured after the truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:06 p.m. in the area of Roycefield and New Centre roads on Feb. 2, police said.

Responding units observed the Ford F-150 overturned on the roadway. The driver was transported to Robert Wood Johnson-New Brunswick for a complaint of neck pain, police said. Two passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

New Centre Road was closed between Roycefield Road and Auten Road for approximately three hours while repairs were made to the utility pole. This crash remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

The following agencies responded to the scene: Hillsborough Township Police Department,

Hillsborough Township Fire Marshals, Hillsborough Fire Station 36, Robert Wood Johnson

EMS (emergency medical services) and Medics, and PSE&G.