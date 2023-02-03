Princeton Police blotter

Someone used a Mercer Street resident’s personal information to open an extra line on her cell phone account and also used her account to buy two Apple iPhone 14’s and an Apple iPad Pro Jan. 27. The fraudulent iPhone order was denied after she was notified by her carrier, but the iPad Pro was scheduled to be delivered Jan. 28. The total value of the fraudulently purchased items was $4,000, but the victim did not suffer any monetary loss.

Vandals used pink spray paint to cover four parking spaces in a rear parking lot on Witherspoon Lane with graffiti that said, “love is everything” and also painted hearts. The incident of criminal mischief and criminal trespass was reported Jan. 25.

A man reported that his Apple iPhone was stolen from a restaurant on Palmer Square East sometime between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 23.

A victim reported the theft of a sign that she had placed in the ground near the entrance to Marquand Park on Lovers Lane. The theft occurred sometime between Jan. 14 and Jan. 22.