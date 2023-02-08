Lawrence Township Police Department hires seven new officers

Seven new police officers, including one who was a police officer with the New York City Police Department, have joined the ranks of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo.

Five of the newly-hired police officers will attend a police academy for basic police officer training. A sixth police officer graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy in January, and a seventh police officer formerly worked for the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police Officer Stephen Sikora graduated from the Mercer County Police Academy after 21 weeks of training on Jan. 27. He grew up in Lawrence Township and graduated from Lawrence High School in 2007. He previously worked as a correctional officer with the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Police Officer Brian Steigler worked for the NYPD. He was raised in Metuchen and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 2016. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of South Florida in 2021.

Police Officers Na’air Campbell and Mark Mohammed began their training at the Cape May County Police Academy Jan. 24. It is a residential training facility, which means the police recruits live at the academy during their 21 weeks of training.

Campbell grew up in Mount Holly. He graduated from Rancocas Valley High School in 2018. He earned a bachelor’s degree, with a double major in criminology and accounting from Albright College. He was previously employed by Target as a loss prevention specialist.

Mohammed immigrated to the United States with his family from Trinidad and Tobago in 2005. The family settled in Levittown, Pa. He graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2016.

He earned an associates degree in psychology from Bucks County Community College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminal justice from Temple University. He previously served as a unit supervisor at a residential behavioral care facility for adults with mental illness and learning disabilities.

Police Officers Terrod McCallum, Lydia Moody and Thomas Rotman will begin their police officer training at the Mercer County Police Academy on Feb. 27.

McCallum grew up in Trenton and graduated from Trenton Central High School in 2005. He served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2013. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a federal corrections officer in Washington state, and more recently as a gas utility mechanic for PSE&G.

Moody is a Ewing Township native. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2018, and earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Eastern University. She worked for Spectrix Analytical Services as an associate scientist.

Rotman is a lifelong Lawrence Township resident. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 2019, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Albright College. He was employed by the Albright College Public Safety Department as a student officer and dispatcher.

Rotman is a volunteer firefighter with the Lawrenceville Fire Co. He is an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank that can be attained in the Boy Scouts of America.