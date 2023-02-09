Longtime Hillsborough Township committeeman, former mayor will not seek re-election in November

Hillsborough Township Committeeman and former Mayor Doug Tomson has announced he is not seeking re-election in November.

“After careful consideration, I am making the difficult decision to not seek re-election to the Township Committee,” he said in a statement on Feb. 1. “Increased demands in my professional and personal life makes it difficult for me to give the 110 percent the residents of Hillsborough deserve. It has been my absolute honor to have served the township for the last 12 years in elected office.

“Since I was a cub scout in 1988 meeting then Mayor Pete Biondi at our brand-new municipal building, I always wanted to be mayor of the town that has given me so many opportunities in my life. Thank you to the residents and to my family for letting me live out my lifelong dream.”

Tomson, a Republican, served as deputy mayor in 2013 and 2019, and was selected to serve as mayor for 2014, 2015, and 2020.

Tomson is a lifelong resident of Hillsborough and resides with his wife Rachel and his children Sara, Hailey and Hannah. A graduate of Hillsborough High School, Tomson received a bachelor’s degree in political science and global and multinational studies from Rider University. He is currently employed as vice president of government affairs for the state’s largest trade association, the NJ Realtors.

“Hillsborough has been lucky to have Committeeman Tomson serving the residents of this town,” said Ken Scherer, who serves as chairman of the Hillsborough Republican Party and is a former township mayor and county commissioner. “Doug has been at the forefront of driving Hillsborough Township government to be a leader across the state in communication with the public.”

Tomson said while there are “literally thousands” of proud moments in more than a decade of service, he has most enjoyed the constant interactions with the public.

“When the state shut down due to COVID, I made sure that every day I recorded a message for our town,” he said. “That was indicative of the way I believe government should be – interacting with the public as much as possible and being accessible.”

Mayor Shawn Lipani said he has had the “honor and distinction” of serving with Tomson for the past five years including as his deputy mayor during COVID.

“I know that Hillsborough is a better place to live because Doug dedicated himself to Hillsborough and making his hometown better,” he said.

Tomson was sworn into his first term on Jan. 3, 2012. During his tenure, he has been the liaison to Agricultural Advisory Committee, Board of Education, Cable Advisory Committee, Board of Health, Local Assistance Board, Library Council, Recreation and Parks Commission, and the Youth Services Commission. Prior to his election, Tomson served on the Planning Board and Capital Planning Committee since 2008.