Longtime Hopewell Township municipal clerk retires

Longtime Hopewell Township Municipal Clerk Laurie Gompf retired on Jan. 31 after 16 years of service to the township in the Clerk’s office.

Elected officials and current and former co-workers gathered to celebrate Gompf and her years of commitment to the township and its residents.

Township Committee members David Chait and Kevin Kuchinski read a joint legislative resolution by state Sen. Shirley Turner and Assembly members Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and Anthony Verrelli (all D-15) that paid tribute to Gompf’s “sterling record of service, leadership, and dedication,” and extended best wishes for continued success and happiness in her retirement.

Gompf began her tenure with Hopewell Township as deputy municipal clerk in 2006 and was appointed municipal clerk in 2010. Her impact was felt not just by the township, but also by the Municipal Clerks Associations of New Jersey and Mercer County. Mercer County was fortunate to have had Gompf’s service as both president and vice president of the organization, officials said.

“A municipal clerk has a difficult job. Laurie Gompf made it look easy,” Mayor Michael Ruger said, adding Gompf will be missed. “Her calm and authoritative presence was on display at Committee meetings for the past 16 years and at the township building every day. I learned a lot from her and am immensely grateful for the service she provided to township residents.”

With Gompf’s retirement, Katherine Fenton-Newman is now serving as municipal clerk. She has served as deputy clerk since 2017.

“Laurie was the best co-worker I have ever had the pleasure to work with,” she said. “She has an impeccable work ethic, institutional knowledge of the township, and a finesse I admire. I will miss working with her every day.

“She was an excellent mentor, and I am both honored and confident that I can continue her exemplary work serving the residents of Hopewell Township.”