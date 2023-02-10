Hopewell Township Police blotter

A Trenton man was charged with contempt of court, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, speeding and driving while unlicensed after police stopped him for speeding on Feb. 3. During the investigation, he was allegedly found to have two active National Crime Information Center warrants for violent offenses. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.

A Trenton woman was charged with “uttering false government documents” following a motor vehicle stop Feb. 3. The temporary license plate on her car was allegedly found to be fictitious. She was issued motor vehicle summonses for other violations. She was processed and released.

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a car while it was parked in the emergency room parking lot at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell Jan. 31.

Someone shoplifted various meat products valued at a combined $245.22 from the ShopRite grocery store at the Pennington Circle Jan. 25. The incident was captured on in-store surveillance and reported to police Jan. 28.

A Jamieson Drive man was charged with maintaining a nuisance after police were sent to the home Jan. 28 to investigate a complaint about a loud party.

Someone stole the front license plate from a car between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. The theft was reported Jan. 26.

A smash-and-grab theft from a car was reported outside the UPS store on Denow Road Jan. 24. The thief smashed the passenger side window on the car to gain entry and stole a combined $3,650 of assorted items from the car while it was parked.

Jewelry and other items valued at a combined $18,300 were reported stolen from a Carey Street home in Pennington after a burglar forced entry into the house Jan. 24.