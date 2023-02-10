Man scammed out of $4K in Hopewell

A man was scammed out of $4,000 after he believed his bank account was compromised through a message he received on his home computer, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The victim told police that the notification contained a phone number to contact. He called the phone number and was told to go to various stores and buy gift cards, each worth $1,000.

He provided the card number over the phone “to the contact” as each card was purchased, resulting in a loss of $4,000. He reported the incident of theft by deception Jan. 21.