East Windsor Township man charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest

A 30-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with multiple offenses, including motor vehicle violations, at the ShopRite grocery store Feb. 4, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly entered the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 and left without paying for merchandise valued at $413.33, police said. And as he was leaving the parking lot, his car allegedly struck a parked car.

When police located the man at his home, he allegedly attempted to flee from the officers on foot, but he was apprehended, police said.

The man was charged with shoplifting, obstruction of the administration of law, hindering apprehension and resisting arrest, police said.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, careless driving, reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license and having an unregistered vehicle, police said.

The man was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.