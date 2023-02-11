Trenton man charged after allegedly striking woman with pole

A 76-year-old Trenton man was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after allegedly striking a woman with a pole Jan. 30, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The man allegedly approached the woman in an aggressive manner as she was walking on North Harrison Street, police said. He allegedly struck her on the arm, the head and the back with a four-foot hydrant or utility marking pole, police said.

The man was located by police and arrested. He was processed and released.