HomePrinceton PacketTrenton man charged after allegedly striking woman with pole

Trenton man charged after allegedly striking woman with pole

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
By LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 76-year-old Trenton man was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after allegedly striking a woman with a pole Jan. 30, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The man allegedly approached the woman in an aggressive manner as she was walking on North Harrison Street, police said. He allegedly struck her on the arm, the head and the back with a four-foot hydrant or utility marking pole, police said.

The man was located by police and arrested. He was processed and released.

Previous articlePrinceton Police blotter
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,768FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group