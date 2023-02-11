Princeton Police blotter

HomePrinceton PacketPrinceton Packet NewsPrinceton Police blotter

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
A 20-year-old California man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly concealing an item and leaving a store on Hulfish Street without paying for it Feb. 4. He was allegedly in possession of a magnetic clothing tag detacher device. He was processed and released.

A 24-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving while intoxicated and criminal trespass after police were called to investigate an unwanted person on the campus of a private school on The Great Road Feb. 3. As the man was attempting to leave, his car allegedly struck a chain link fence. He was processed and released.

Someone broke into the Grover Park snack stand through a side entrance door and consumed the food and beverages sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 30. The incident was reported Feb. 3.

A 25-year-old Trenton man was arrested on two outstanding warrants totaling $3,050 after he was stopped for speeding on Elm Road Jan. 30. He was also found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was processed and released.

