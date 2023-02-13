Carolyn Ann Brown, 76, of Princeton, NJ, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the University Medical Center of Princeton. Carolyn was born in London on March 1, 1946, to George Whittington Moorman and G. Lillian Hyde Moorman. Her father served in the Royal Air Force during virtually all of World War Two, primarily in North Africa and the Middle East.

Carolyn grew up in the vicinity of the Royal Borough of Kingston-Upon-Thames, Surrey, England. She worked for The Daily Mail newspaper, Xerox, and Heathrow International Airport, and also spent time as a London travel guide. She traveled widely and lived in San Francisco, CA, Montreal, Canada, Lagos, Nigeria, and Washington, DC, before settling in Princeton with her husband and her children. She became active in school committees and activities. A skilled craftswoman, she taught knitting at local yarn shops and upholstering at the Princeton Adult School. She deeply enjoyed her grandchildren, her dogs, her gardens and her summer home in Groton Long Point, Connecticut, where she particularly delighted in the adjacent. salt marsh and its ospreys and other waterfowl.

Carolyn had a true British zest for exploration and adventure. Name a location, especially in West, North or East Africa, and chances are that she had been there and had fascinating stories to tell about it, whether driving across the Sahara to Timbuktu, not quite avoiding a massive oil tanker while sailboat racing in Lagos Harbor, or cruising from Luxor to Aswan and unexpectedly discovering the room where Agatha Christie wrote Death On the Nile. She could vividly describe her experiences in the old Medieval city of Stonetown, Zanzibar, and her time on safari in the Serengeti. Indeed, to enjoy a glass of good port and better conversation with Carolyn was to glimpse a fascinating life lived with warmth, wit, a spirit of adventure, and a uniquely English brand of good-natured fortitude.

Carolyn will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind her husband, retired federal judge Garrett E. Brown, Jr., her daughters Rebecca Chloe Alexia Powling, of Groton Long Point, CT and Victoria Keller Brown of Laurel Springs, NJ, her son Garrett Edward George Brown, and his wife Christine Erin Brown of Hopewell, NJ, and their four children, Charlotte Emma Brown, Claire Elizabeth Brown, Garrett William George Brown and Luke Harrison Brown.

Carolyn was a loving and engaged advocate of all creatures. In lieu of flowers, she would welcome donations in her memory to animal charities such as Second Chance Rescue, Red Hook Dog Rescue, SAVE, The Wildlife Center, or to another animal charity of your choice. The family plans to arrange a memorial gathering for Carolyn at a later time.

