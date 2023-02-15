Bordentown City welcomes dignitaries on county’s Downtown Business Tour

The Burlington County Commissioners kicked off their new Downtown Business Tours initiative with a trip to the historic City of Bordentown.

The tour was led by Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson and featured visits to several of the city’s downtown businesses to learn about their history and importance to the local community.

“Small businesses are the foundation of our county and we want to showcase all our great downtown destinations and the many wonderful restaurants, stores and other establishments that operate within them,” said Hopson, the Commissioners’ liaison to the Department of Economic Development and Regional Planning.

“By promoting these special places, we hope to encourage more residents to shop, dine and do business there. This supports our neighbors and helps keep our economy strong and our communities vibrant. I encourage everyone to visit beautiful Bordentown City and the many wonderful things this downtown has to offer.”

State Sen. Troy Singleton (D-7), Assemblyman Herb Conaway (D-7), Bordentown City Mayor Jennifer Sciortino, Burlington County Administrator Eve Cullinan, Burlington County Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kristi Howell, and Downtown Bordentown Association Vice President Vincent Schino accompanied Hopson on the inaugural tour.

Singleton said, “[the tour] was a great opportunity to visit with some of our local business owners and discover new shops, eateries and services offered here in this community.”

“It is our collective hope that we will encourage our neighbors – both in Bordentown and beyond – to shop and dine locally,” he said.

Among the businesses the group visited were:

Crumb, a new coffee, breakfast and sandwich café located on the corner of Crosswicks Street and Farnsworth Avenue.

Mimosa Goods, a gift shop featuring eco-friendly, handmade goods.

Artful Deposit, a gallery that has been a staple of Bordentown for decades.

The Candy Jar by 1892, a store with an assortment of chocolates and sweets.

Gail Force Winds, a shop specializing in items created by artists with special needs.

Toscano Ristorante and Steak House, one of the region’s most well-known and popular dining spots.

The tour was organized by the Commissioners in partnership with the City of Bordentown and the Downtown Bordentown Association. It was the first tour taken by the commissioners since Hopson announced the new initiative during the Board’s January reorganization meeting.

“It was an honor and pleasure to host Commissioner Hopson and Sen. Singleton for the first stop on Burlington County’s Downtown Business Tour,” Mayor Sciortino said. “Bordentown City has a vibrant and growing downtown that showcases a diverse mix of the best that Burlington County has to offer. We greatly appreciate their efforts to highlight our small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our community.”

In addition to visiting the downtown and businesses, the Commissioners are using the County’s social media pages to promote more of the city’s downtown businesses to encourage more residents to visit.

“We want Burlington County to be the go-to destination for shopping, dining and doing business,” Hopson said.