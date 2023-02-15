Dog, cat die in Hillsborough house fire

A dog and cat died after suffering from “severe smoke inhalation” during an early morning fire at a Chetwood Court residence, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Arriving units discovered the front porch and living room of the townhome were fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke when they were dispatched at approximately 2:13 a.m. Feb. 14.

Firefighters extinguished the fire expeditiously. The homeowner sustained non-life threatening burns and cuts to both feet and was transported to Robert Wood Johnson Somerset for treatment, according to police.

Unfortunately, the homeowner’s dog and cat suffered from severe smoke inhalation and passed away. The fire is not considered suspicious but remains under investigation by detectives from the Hillsborough Township Police Department and the Hillsborough Township Bureau of Fire Safety.

The following agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Marshall, Hillsborough Fire Units 36, 37, 38, Manville Fire Unit 42, Millstone Valley Fire Unit 28, Neshanic Fire Unit 48, Elizabeth Ave Fire Unit 26, Somerset Fire Unit 56, Bradley Gardens Fire Unit 21, Bound Brook Fire Unit 23 Montgomery Fire Unit 45, Somerville Fire Unit 57, Finderne Fire Unit 30, Raritan Borough Fire Unit 52, Somerset County Hazmat, Robert Wood Johnson EMS and ALS, Hillsborough Township Building Department, and PSE&G.