East Windsor fifth grader spells ‘fainthearted’ correctly to win district spelling bee

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
Spelling Bee Spelling Bee winners, left to right, Jackson Shupel. Rachel Sujith, and Logan Pablacio. PHOTO COURTESY OF GREATER HIGHTSTOWN JUNIORETTES

Can you spell fainthearted correctly?

Fifth grader Rachel Sujith of Grace N. Rogers Elementary School did to win the East Windsor School District Annual Spelling Bee.

The spelling bee held on Jan. 31 was organized by The Greater Hightstown Juniorettes, a local community service group of young ladies ages 12-18, led by advisors Cori Kenny, Yvette Muniz and Beth Wersching.

The club has been around for 20 years, according to Kenny.

The bee sponsored by the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs (NJSFWC).

Twenty fifth graders and four fourth graders from Rogers School and Perry L. Drew Elementary School participated in the bee held at the Rogers School auditorium.

The spelling bee went through 23 rounds. Sujith came out of top followed by fifth grader Jackson Shupel of Rogers School and fifth grader Logan Pablacio of the Drew School.

Fifth grader Aadhar Saravanababu of Drew School came in fourth place.

The top three winners are awarded prize money – $50 for first place, $35 for second place, and $20 for third place.

The top three winners move on to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held on Feb. 26. The winners at regionals will move on to the state spelling bee on March 18. The state spelling bee will be held at NJSFWC headquarters in New Brunswick.

