Hightstown High School students prove they are ‘smart consumers’

A team of Hightstown High School students captured the annual Mercer County Consumer Bowl for the seventh consecutive year, defeating three other schools.

The competition was held at The College of New Jersey’s Gitenstein Library Feb. 10. Also taking part in this year’s quiz-show style competition on good consumer practices were Ewing, Hamilton West and Nottingham high schools.

The Mercer County Consumer Bowl, part of the statewide New Jersey Consumer Bowl, is hosted by the Mercer County Division of Consumer Affairs in conjunction with the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, and tests students’ knowledge of the state’s consumer protection laws and regulations.

“I congratulate the Hightstown team on another impressive performance and commend all of the participants for making the effort to be an informed consumer,” said Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes. “Education is the best defense against consumer fraud.”

This year’s Hightstown High School team was composed of Aprameya Kannan, captain; Aparajit Kannan, Marko Alimpijevic, Rohan Vittal and Alexander Wong. The team’s adviser is teacher David Teleposky.

The Ewing High School team, under teacher/adviser Angelina Gummel, was composed of Uhart Bradnock, captain; Davon Letran, Christian Ciron, Ashley Tyson and Haile Pereira.

The Hamilton High School West team, under teacher/advisers Phil Panfili and Matt Dempsey, was composed of Zachary Kunkle, captain; Skylar Kunkle, Dominik Panfili, Jocelyn Calle Suquitana and Santino Panfili.

The Nottingham High School team, under teacher/adviser Michael Bendorf, was composed of Jack Burke, captain; Zobia Chaudhry, Daniel Leon, Mark Tezak, Zachary Shah and Sunny Carpinello.

Melanie Hazim, New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA) outreach director; and Jared O’Cone, DCA investigator, served as moderators for the Mercer County competition and Mercer County Consumer Affairs Chief John Worth served as referee. Judges were Anthony Carabelli Jr., Mercer County director of economic development; Leslie Floyd, Mercer County planning director; John Maloney, assistant county counsel; and Andrew Tucker, special assistant to the director, DCA. Dana Thompson, office manager, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Mercer County; and Dulcelina Pena, DCA Consumer Bowl coordinator, served as scorekeepers, and Madeline Guzman, DCA outreach coordinator, served as timekeeper.

The Consumer Bowl was created by the Mercer County Division of Consumer Affairs in 1994 as a way to encourage students to become smarter consumers, to be wary of scams and unfair business practices, and to be knowledgeable when obtaining services like home improvements or buying products such as vehicles or appliances. The Division of Consumer Affairs can be reached at 609-989-6671.