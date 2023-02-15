Lawrence Township residents asked to help craft Community Energy Plan through online survey

With a state grant in hand, Lawrence Township officials are asking residents for help in crafting the township’s proposed Community Energy Plan through an online survey.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Feb. 22. It is available on the township’s website at www.lawrencetwp.com.

Lawrence Township received a grant from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to develop a Community Energy Plan. The document will help identify the town’s energy goals, actions and next steps, officials said.

The survey asks respondents about their concerns related to energy, sustainability and resilience. The questions address the issues of affordability; having safe, secure and reliable energy; and any concerns they may have for future generations.

Survey respondents are asked to rate actions on a scale of 1 to 5 – from “worth the least amount of effort” to “worth the most amount of effort.”

Proposed actions include installing EV (electric vehicle) charging stations on municipally-owned property; expanding the use of on-site solar energy by the township; and improving the energy efficiency of municipal properties.

Respondents are asked whether new municipal building construction projects should be required to meet green building standards. They are asked whether the builders of new construction projects in Lawrence should be encouraged to develop green buildings.

Another survey question asks whether energy efficiency outreach efforts should be directed toward low- and moderate-income households.

Once it is finalized, the Community Energy Plan will be a roadmap for the community to set and achieve energy goals so it may become healthier and more resilient, officials said. It is a starting point to help define future actions and strategies.

To date, Lawrence Township has installed solar carports and rooftop solar panels on municipally-owned buildings. It has purchased some electric vehicles and installed public EV charging stations.

The township has improved energy efficiency and also reduced peak demand through improvements to municipal facilities, such as the solar carports and rooftop solar panels, officials said.