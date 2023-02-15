Two Hillsborough Township police officers receive ‘Top Cop’ award

Two Hillsborough Township police officers are 2022 Top Cop Award recipients.

Police Chief Michael McMahon announced that Police Officer Dillon Kelly was selected from the department’s “A squad” and Officer Richard Tichenor from the department’s “B squad,” in a press release.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department continues its program aimed at recognizing the performance of its top-rated Officers. Two Officers (one from each of the Department’s two Patrol Squads) are selected to receive the Top Cop recognition for the previous year.

The award recipients are determined based upon a score obtained from their Annual Job Performance Evaluations, along with a ranking achieved from their respective supervisors and peers. As a result of their hard work, an acknowledgement of the award is placed in the Officers’ permanent Personnel File and a special award bar is presented to each Officer to be worn above his uniform badge.

In addition, the Officers’ names will be engraved on a plaque displayed in the lobby of Police Headquarters memorializing each year’s winners since the program’s inception in 1996.

Kelly has been a member of the department since 2019 where he has served in the patrol division. He is the recipient of several command citations, as well as several supervisory Commendations such as a lifesaving award. This is Kelly’s first time receiving the Top Cop award.

Tichenor has been a member of the department since 2017. He has served in the Patrol Division and was also assigned to be the department’s K-9 handler since being hired.

He is the recipient of several command citations as well as supervisory commendations. He

is also the recipient of several letters of appreciation, from the community, for a job well done during the performance of his duties. Tichenor has been awarded the medal of merit, medal of valor, and is a member of the Somerset County 200 Club. This is Tichenor’s first time receiving the Top Cop award.