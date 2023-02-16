Princeton Council hires consultant for Nassau Streetscape design project

Nassau Street may be in line for a facelift.

The Princeton Council awarded a contract for $52,500 to consultant Arterial LLC to develop concept plans for a Nassau Streetscape design project at its Jan. 23 meeting. The consultant is based in Montclair.

The north side of Nassau Street in the Central Business District would be the focus of the study, officials said. A portion of Nassau Street, between U.S. Route 206/Bayard Lane and Bank Street, was recently improved with a new sidewalk design.

In its proposal for the streetscape design concept, Arterial LLC said it would prepare a “community-driven capital improvements plan.” The plan would outline a series of street improvements that may include paving, lighting, benches, landscaping, curb ramps, tree pits and other elements.

Arterial LLC also will study whether reverse angled parking on Nassau Street is feasible. The parallel parking spaces would be reconfigured so that a driver would back into a parking space on an angle.

“The Town would like to investigate the feasibility of transforming the Nassau Street corridor from a car-centric arterial into a more balanced, multi-modal corridor that better serves the businesses, pedestrians and downtown community,” the consultant wrote in its proposal.

Arterial LLC would prepare several concept plans for a redesign of the roadway. The concept plans may include a reduction in travel lanes, or road diet. The concept plans may also include bicycle lanes and reverse angled parking.

“These cross sections (of roadway improvements) will be conceptual studies only to test what is feasible within the right-of-way. This is for physical improvements only, and does not include an assessment of traffic impacts or feasibility,” Arterial LLC wrote in its proposal.

Nassau Street, also known as N.J. Route 27, is under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The state agency would have to approve changes to the sidewalks and roadway.

Meanwhile, a steering committee of up to 10 people would be formed to work with the consultant and guide decision-making.

Princeton also would assemble a list of stakeholders who would meet with Arterial LLC to provide insight, concerns or ideas about the project. The stakeholders may include first responders, community groups, historic groups, county and state representatives and merchants.

A public open house or workshop also would be held, according to Arterial LLC’s proposal. The open house is intended to introduce the project and to get as much feedback as possible.

Preferred concept plans would be presented to the Princeton Council for review and comment. A final concept plan would be presented to the Princeton Council during a workshop session by Arterial LLC.