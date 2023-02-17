Brooks Dyer, 85, of Princeton, NJ, passed away peacefully at HarborChase of Princeton assisted living on Feb. 12, 2023 with his loving wife Teena at his side. He was born in 1937 to Virginia and Bill Dyer in St. Louis, MO and was a natural athlete with a passion for adventure.

After graduating from St. Louis Country Day School, he was nearly recruited to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals. He decided to follow his mother’s advice and he went on to study geology and play football at Stanford University. He loved skiing. He took a year off from college and moved to Aspen, CO where he worked as a ski instructor.

After his college graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He became an A-4 Air

Combat Tactics Instructor, and he earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Brooks was extremely well respected as a pilot and leader by his fellow Marines. After he left active duty, he continued to serve as a reservist for many years.

He flew as a commercial pilot for American Airlines for 30 years. He was a Captain, and he flew to many beautiful locations around the globe before he retired from AA in 1995. Upon his retirement, he and Teena continued to travel with

the Grey Eagles. Brooks also loved riding on his classic white BMW motorcycle. He purchased a black BMW with a sidecar after he met his wife Teena, and they cruised up and down the east coast together.

Brooks became physically disabled when he was in his late 50s. He faced his health challenges with grace, courage, strength, and a sense of humor. He played wheelchair tennis. He and Teena went on cruises together. He drove his scooter around his adopted hometown of Jupiter, Florida. He loved watching the Cardinals’ spring training every year.

Brooks loved his family fiercely. He was happiest when seated next to Teena at family gatherings surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents Virginia and Bill Dyer, his former wife Margaret Dyer-Weissman nee Bellis, and his brothers Frank Dyer and William Dyer Jr. He is survived by his wife, Teena Cahill; his six children David Dyer, Matthew Dyer, Jennifer “Christy” Dyer Thrash, Andrew Cahill, James “J.C.” Cahill, and Mia Cahill; and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Kimble Funeral Home, One Hamilton Ave, Princeton NJ 08542. Visiting hours will precede the service beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at Princeton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project or Semper Fi Fund would be appreciated.