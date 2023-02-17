Lucy Anne Sharp Newman, 88, of Skillman, NJ passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center of Plainsboro, NJ.

Lucy Anne was born in Somerville, New Jersey on March 16, 1934. She was born the oldest of four children and is predeceased by her parents, John Vincent and Mabel Matilda Sharp.

As the independent person she was, when she was told there was only enough money to send the only boy of four to college, Lucy Anne decided to do it herself. She applied and got into New Jersey State Teachers College at Trenton, now known as The College of

New Jersey. She also got a job to pay for her education in the science and math departments as an assistant and also taught piano. Lucy Anne made sure she got an education, as that was most important to her. She spent much of her career prior to her last child being born, serving as a Math and Science teacher in Dover, Los Angeles and Cleveland.

Upon making a family move to Princeton, NJ back in 1963, the family moved to Lawrenceville for 15 years and then to her cherished home “Woodstream” in Skillman, NJ. From there, all three Newman girls attended Stuart Country Day of the Sacred Heart, known for our ringlets and matching outfits. Lucy Anne got involved in anything that involved her three girls and giving back to her community. She served as part of the First Friday group at Stuart, her cherished book club, a member of the Princeton Present Day Club, a member of the Trenton and Princeton Garden Clubs and participated in fund raising for the Princeton Symphony, McCarter Theater, Princeton Ballet, Morven and Trinity Counseling. She became an avid tennis and paddle player later in life at the Bedens Brook and Pretty Brook Country Clubs, enjoying all that athletics had to offer. However, her pride remained in her devotion to her faith and her 30 years of volunteer work at the Princeton Hospital on the oncology floor. Lucy Anne relished the opportunity to be compassionate to others in time of need and to help the families in any way possible.

At home Lucy Anne loved her flowers, woods and her birds. Her home gave her great peace and solace, even in the toughest of times. Loved by her three children and her three “little butterflies” grandchildren as she named them, she shared in all activities from athletic games to ballet performances at McCarter, to birthdays and christenings and sharing her love of music and “parcheesi” with her grandchildren. She brought an energetic twinkle and bright smile to all, even to the end.

She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Andrea Collette Newman and Jeffrey Patterson, Michele Laureen Newman, Pierrette Alyssa and Rod Eric Bradshaw, and her three grandchildren, Madison Alyssa Bradshaw, Emerson Alyssa Bradshaw and Jamison Alyssa Bradshaw.

A service of remembrance will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, 216 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ 08542. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hands Together at https://tinyurl.com/LucyAnneNewmanHT or a charity of your choice.

Please join us after for a celebratory reception at the Nassau Club, 6 Mercer Street, Princeton. Arrangements are under the direction of Mather Hodge Funeral Home.