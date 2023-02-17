On the Road: 2022 Land Rover First Edition SWB

By Peter Perrotta

One of the great perks of this car review gig is sometimes I get to drive cars I could never even think about owning.

Such was the case with the one week I just spent behind the wheel of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition SWB.

For the record, this brand new Land Rover model has a base price of $158,200. With added options, the First Edition I tested carried a bottom-line sticker price of $169,900. That’s a lot of cabbage.

However, if you are in the income bracket where this kind of full-sized SUV (sport utility vehicle) is even considered a choice, I’d say you should definitely give it a test drive. There isn’t much to not like.

This week’s On The Road is going to take a look at the First Edition as well as the 2023 BMW M430i Xdrive Sedan; 2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X Line and the 2023 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury.

2022 Range Rover First Edition

I have to give this full-sized SUV an 8.5 out of 10 overall. My tester with a Sunset Gold Satin Finish exterior and a Perlino (beige) leather interior was a head turner and one of the most impressive SUVs one could take down the road.

It is powered by a 4.4 liter turbocharged 8-cylinder engine that puts out a very impressive 523 horsepower.

When you put this beast in the sport mode, it responds with very dynamic performance enhanced quickness and handling.

Moreover, there are 7 – yes 7 – off road driving modes you can shift it into as well as an air lift suspension you can adjust the height of the vehicle with as well.

The exterior is strikingly attractive and the interior is just as luxurious. There are plush seats front and back that are heated and massage capable.

The second row captain chairs have tablets in front of each seat to watch movies with. The dash and high-tech touch screen infotainment system is first class all the way and fairly easy to learn.

There are three trim levels for the new First Edition model: the SE (base price of $95,150); Autobiography ($153,350) and the top of the line First Edition I drove ($159,550).

Car and Driver gave the Range Rover high marks for its handsome styling posh cabin and creamy ride quality.

They gave it low marks for its expensive starting price, limited third row headroom and not so great gas mileage.

The First Editon model I tested gets 16 miles per gallon (mpg) in city driving and 21 mpg on the highway.

2023 BMW M340i x drive AWD sedan

I have to rate this compact performance sedan a 9 out of 10. It is one of my favorite cars to drive and remains a solid choice, if not the best choice, in the segment it competes in.

This car powered by a twin turbo 3.0-liter, six-cylinder engine puts out an impressive 382 horses.

But, more than that, it’s the way this performance sedan drives that is downright impressive. I tend to like to drive a bit aggressive without breaking the law too much. This car gives the driver the confidence to take it to its limits without ever feeling that you are going to lose control of the car at any time.

It handles curves extremely well and with the xdrive AWD system, you can be just as confident in any type of rain or snow.

The M340i xdrive I tested for one week carried a base price of $56,850. With options it had a bottom-line sticker price of $67,170.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) overall gas consumption ratings are 26 mpg

overall – 23 in city driving and 32 on the highway.

2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X-line V6 AWD

This extremely popular crossover SUV continues to be a huge hit in this South Korean importer’s stable of impressive vehicles.

The editors at Car and Driver gave the 2023 Telluride a very impressive 10 out of 10 overall rating.

I’m not going to go that high because I don’t believe any car is perfect, but I’d have to give the Telluride I tested a 9 out 10 overall rating.

Equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 engine and a smooth 8 speed automatic transmission this all-wheel drive SUV is built for any kind of terrain.

It’s a rugged but good-looking crossover that is comfortable and affords plenty of cargo room inside.

The sight lines are good and it is fun to drive as well.

Figuring out which trim level model to buy might be a challenge, however. There are 10 – yes 10 – different trim levels to choose from. So, I would recommend that you do your homework on which to buy before you head down to the dealership.

The SX Prestige X line model I tested is the second most expensive, so it is nearly the top of the line. It carries a base price of $51,785. With options it had a bottom line sticker price of $54,120.

It’s EPA gas consumption rating comes in at 21 mpg overall – 18 mpg in city driving and 24 mpg on the highway.

2023 Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury

This luxury compact sedan did not impress me all that much. But, I might not be the best person to ask about it because I’ve never been a huge fan of the Cadillac line.

Overall, I’d have to give this car a 6.5 ration out of 10. On the outside it looks like a Cadillac should, but it does need a makeover spruce up on the inside.

I tested the Premium Luxury CT5 that has a base price of $42,195. With a whole host of options added, my CT5 carried a hefty bottom line sticker price of $65,755.

I just think overall, if you are going to spend $65,755 on a compact luxury sedan there are better choices out there in the marketplace to spend your hard-earned cash.

The EPA gas consumption ratings comes in at 21 mpg overall – 18 mpg in the city and 26 on the highway.

