Salvatore A Taormina, 85

Salvatore A Taormina, age 85, peacefully passed away with his daughters by his side on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Wesley Healthcare Center in Saratoga Springs, NY.

He was born on September 3, 1937 in New York City, New York and was the son of the late Peter Taormina and Florence Rappa Taormina.

Salvatore was a graduate of Princeton High School, class of 1955. Following high School, he served in the U.S. Naval Reserves until 1962.

Sal worked as a carpenter/contractor for the majority of his working life. He owned his own carpentry company and was a well-known craftsman in the community who was meticulous with his work. He especially enjoyed helping his family with many home remodeling projects over the years. He enjoyed many hobbies such as camping, snowmobiling, boating, and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family.

Sal was married to the love of his life, Doris (Hon), for over 57 wonderful years. They shared their life together until her passing in 2014.

Sal is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Flo and Reed Abbott of Saratoga Springs, NY and Peg and Mike Ribeca of Hillsborough NJ; 6 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren, Chris and Angela Abbott, their children Asher, Julian and Sofia; Becky and Chris Bigelow, their daughters Eva and Lucy; Sarah Abbott and her partner Kevin; Ann and Ryan Kelly; Heather and Eric Cyrus, their daughter Joey; Tara Ribeca and her partner Josh, his daughter Stevie.

He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Angelo and Linda Taormina of Newtown, PA. He had many nieces, nephews and friends as well.

He is pre-deceased by his sister, Margaret Busketa, and his brother Ben Taormina. At the convenience of the family a private gathering will be held this summer.

If you wish to make a donation in Salvatore’s memory, please do so at:

www.thewesleycommunity.org

(Embury Apartments)

or

The Wesley Healthcare Center

156 Lawrence Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc,

402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com