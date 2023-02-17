Princeton police officer suffers minor injuries after woman bites arm

A Princeton police officer suffered minor injuries after a woman allegedly bit him on the arm, according to the Princeton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Stockton Street after a passerby notified the Princeton Police Department about a woman who appeared to be in distress while yelling and walking in the street on Feb. 7, police said.

During the investigation, the woman, a 39-year-old Hamilton woman, allegedly bit the police officer on the arm, police said. She was charged with aggravated assault.

She was also charged with resisting arrest for allegedly walking away from police and for allegedly not cooperating while being handcuffed, police said.

The woman was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and was also found to have been driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. She was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving while intoxicated.

She was processed and released.