Woman’s Club of Cranbury offers scholarship for women going back to school

The Woman’s Club of Cranbury will be offering $2,000 in scholarship funds to women who are pursuing a post-secondary education.

Women interested in applying must do so by April 30.

The annual woman’s scholarships funds would go to one woman for the total of $2,000 or two women, who would each receive $1,000 scholarship awards.

The award is designed for a woman returning to school and pursuing post-secondary education after experiencing some time away from attending school.

According to the Woman’s Club, the commitment to help a woman who is pursuing post-secondary education fulfills the mission of The Woman’s of Cranbury by making a difference in the lives of women and helping them to increase their opportunities to grow and support themselves and their families.

This award is also based on financial need, as well as the applicant being able to define her goal in seeking further education.

The application for this scholarship is found on the Woman’s Club of Cranbury website: womansclubofcranbury.org/scholarships.

The completed application should be mailed by April 30 to The Woman’s Club of

Cranbury, Attn: Woman’s Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box. 94, Cranbury, NJ

08512.

For further information, call 609-395-0314 or visit www.womansclubofcranbury.org.