East Windsor Police blotter

A 58-year-old Princeton man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the man’s car weaving on Route 130 Feb. 13. The man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

A 53-year-old Whiting man was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and having an obstructed view after he was stopped by a police officer on Route 130 Feb. 13. He was processed and released.

A 63-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer saw his car weaving on Knollwood Drive Feb. 10. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.

An 18-year-old Roosevelt woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking merchandise valued at $45.37 from Walmart on Route 130 Feb. 10. She was processed and released.

A 25-year-old Philadelphia man was charged with forgery and theft by deception after he allegedly defrauded an East Windsor Township resident of $14,500 through a Facebook Marketplace scam. The man allegedly sold a vehicle to the victim that had been reported stolen and assigned a fraudulent title in August 2022. A detective identified the man through an investigation.

A 52-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking items worth $19.93 without paying for them at the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 Feb. 4. She was processed and released.

A 23-year-old Staten Island, N.Y. man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after his car struck a utility pole on Old York Road Feb. 4. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was processed and released.