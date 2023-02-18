Princeton Fire Wire

Firefighters answered a call for mutual aid from Lawrence Township at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 1 for a reported vehicle fire and rescue after a delivery truck struck a tree on Cold Soil Road. The rescue crew determined the vehicle “was not on fire or leaking fluids.” The driver was not trapped and was able to be helped out of the vehicle. The driver was treated by the Lawrence Township Emergency Medical Service.

A report of a gas leak at a Western Way home at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 31 was determined to have been caused by a gas stove that would not shut off. Firefighters turned off the power to the stove. They advised the occupant to have a contractor check and repair the stove.

Firefighters responded to a Wilton Street home at 7:04 a.m. Jan. 26 for an odor of smoke coming from the basement. The crew determined there was a malfunctioning boiler in the basement. The boiler was shut off and the occupants were advised to have a contractor repair it.

An investigation into an odor of something burning at a Green Street home at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 25 was discovered by firefighters to have been caused by a power strip. A power surge caused the damage to the power strip. PSE&G arrived and determined there was an issue with the electric feed that supplied power to the house. Power was turned off to the house. The occupants were advised to contact an electrician.

Firefighters were dispatched to a building on Witherspoon Street in response to reports of a person trapped in an elevator at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 15. The crew discovered the elevator was stuck between the second and third floors. Power to the elevator was turned off. A ladder was lowered into the elevator and the occupant was able to climb out. He was evaluated by the Princeton First Aid and Rescue Squad and found to be uninjured.

A report of a chimney fire at a Walker Drive home was called in at 6:39 p.m. Jan. 13. When firefighters arrived, they used a water extinguisher to extinguish the wood and embers in the fireplace box. The crew checked and did not find any active fire in the chimney. The occupant was advised to contact a chimney cleaner.