Princeton Police blotter

A 36-year-old Hopewell woman was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Westcott Road Feb. 12. She was processed and released.

A woman reported the theft of her cellphone from her car while it was parked outside of a building on Harrison Street. The theft was reported Feb. 9.

A Hickory Court resident told police that someone had removed the catalytic converter from his car while it was parked in his driveway overnight. The theft was reported Feb. 8.

A 49-year-old Hamilton Township man who had two outstanding warrants from the Princeton Municipal Court was turned over to police by the Hamilton Township Police Department after he was arrested on the warrants Feb. 7. He was processed and released.

The owner of a store on Nassau Street reported that a man entered the store and allegedly stole an article of clothing valued at $498. The theft was reported Feb. 6.