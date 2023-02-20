Bordentown Police: Beware of scams

The Bordentown Police Department are warning residents about two scams.

Card skimming device scam

Police detectives determined that compromised cards have been subsequently used to purchase diesel fuel. They located and removed a card skimming device from a Route 130 gas station’s card reader, police said on Feb. 18 through a social media post.

Anyone with fraudulent activity on their debit or credit card that was recently used at a gas station on Route 130 in the township can report the fraud to Police Detective Anthony Nagle at anagle@bordentowntownshippd.org.

The gas station is a victim in the incident and the device was surreptitiously placed there without their knowledge. We do not name victims, police said.

Romance scam

What is a romance scam? These scams occur when criminals adopt a fake online identity to gain a victim’s affection and trust, and then uses the illusion of a romantic relationship to manipulate or steal from the victim, police said.

Here are a few tips for avoiding romance scams:

If someone appears on your social media and rushes you to start a friendship or romance, slow down.

If someone you meet online needs your bank account information, they are most likely using your account to carry out a fraud scheme.

Never send a reload, prepaid, or gift card; don’t wire money; and don’t send cryptocurrency to someone you met online.

If you suspect a romance scam, cut off contact.

To learn more, or to report a scammer – visit the Federal Trade Commission at https://consumer.ftc.gov/scams