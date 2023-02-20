Hillsborough Police blotter

Several motor vehicle burglaries were reported overnight in the township on Jan. 20. The vehicles were left unlocked. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to call the police department regarding any suspicious activity observed in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 29 – A 58-year-old Manville man was stopped on Camplain Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 28 – A 29-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Triangle Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 19 – A 43-year-old Manville man was stopped on Dukes East and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 18 – A 44-year-old Manville woman was stopped on Camplain Road and arrested and charged with DWI. She was processed and released.

Jan. 16 – A 24-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 15 – A 39-year-old man from Claymont, Del. was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 13 – A 58-year-old Hillsborough man stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 5 – A 26-year-old Richmond Hill, N.Y. man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 3 – A 30-year-old Green Brook man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 1 – A 30-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on South Branch Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.