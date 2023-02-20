HomeHillsborough BeaconHillsborough Police blotter

Hillsborough Police blotter

Submitted Content
By Submitted Content

Several motor vehicle burglaries were reported overnight in the township on Jan. 20. The vehicles were left unlocked. Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and to call the police department regarding any suspicious activity observed in the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 29 – A 58-year-old Manville man was stopped on Camplain Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

A 42-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 28 – A 29-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Triangle Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 19 – A 43-year-old Manville man was stopped on Dukes East and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 18 – A 44-year-old Manville woman was stopped on Camplain Road and arrested and charged with DWI. She was processed and released.

Jan. 16 – A 24-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 15 – A 39-year-old man from Claymont, Del. was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 13 – A 58-year-old Hillsborough man stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 5 – A 26-year-old Richmond Hill, N.Y. man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 3 – A 30-year-old Green Brook man was stopped on Route 206 and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Jan. 1 – A 30-year-old Hillsborough man was stopped on South Branch Road and arrested and charged with DWI. He was processed and released.

Previous articlePrinceton Fire Wire
Next articleBordentown Police: Beware of scams
Submitted Content
Submitted Content
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

1,035FansLike
1,673FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group