Conserve water, win prizes

Hillsborough Township participates in the 12th annual Wyland Foundation National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Once again, the township is urging residents to take the pledge again, for a chance to win $3,000 toward home utility payments, water-saving fixtures and thousands of dollars in other prizes.

Hillsborough Township Mayor Shawn Lipani is joining mayors across the country for

the 12th Annual Wyland Foundation National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation by asking residents to make a long-term commitment to manage their water resources more wisely.

Plus, one school from each winning city will receive 100 pairs of blue light glasses made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles.

The annual challenge which runs through April 30, is a non-profit national community service campaign that encourages leaders to inspire their residents to make a series of simple pledges at mywaterpledge.com to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, and save energy.

The program was started 12 years ago by a handful of mayors who were looking for alternative ways to engage their residents more deeply about the coming water challenges in the United States.

“Water conservation remains a priority in Hillsborough, this is a great opportunity for

all to do their part,” Lipani said.

Last year, 1,412 Hillsborough residents took the pledge and reduced their annual consumption of freshwater by over 5.6 million gallons of water, reduced waste sent to landfills by 149,962 pounds, eliminated 12,802 of single-use plastic water bottles, and saved $71,277 in consumer costs.

The Challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we manage our coasts, lakes, and rivers to reducing polluted runoff.

“We are encouraging all residents to take the ‘Pledge’ as well as to open the conversation for additional discussion on ideas for conservation. I also urge my fellow mayors to participate in the challenge,” Lipani said.

To participate, residents go to mywaterpledge.com, and then make a series of online pledges to conserve water on behalf of Hillsborough Township.

Cities compete in the following population categories: (5,000- 29,999 residents, 30,000 99,999 residents, 100,000-299,999 residents, 300,000-599,999 residents, and 600,000 plus residents).

Cities with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category have a chance to win $3,000 toward their home utility bills, and hundreds more eco-friendly prizes including Toro hoses that can turn on and off water with Bluetooth, gift cards for home improvement stores, and more. Students and teachers are encouraged to take part, as well.

The foundation has also created a new digital tool called MyVolunteer Water Project, in support of the program, which gives residents a unique way to do hands-on home, community, and workplace projects year-round in support of their city’s sustainability efforts. The more projects residents do throughout the year, the better chance a city wins the mayor’s challenge in April.

The 13th annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is presented by

the Wyland Foundation and Toyota, with support from the U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company, National League of Cities, Hobie Surf, and Petal.