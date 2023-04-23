Hopewell Township police blotter

Two dirt bikes were reported stolen from a Pennington Road resident’s garage overnight between April 15-16. One dirt bike was described as a red Honda and the other dirt bike was a green Kawasaki.

A Canadian man was charged with driving under the influence and other motor vehicle violations after he was found asleep in his car behind the steering wheel on Madison Avenue April 14. Police discovered him in response to a call about a suspicious person. He was processed and released.

A Manley Road resident reported that someone tried to scam him out of money by stating that his son had been arrested out-of-state and needed bail money. There was no monetary loss in the incident, which was reported April 13.

A Hopewell Borough resident reported the theft of several tools from a workshop, including two chainsaws and a pole saw. The tools are valued at $910. The theft was reported April 12.

Several parked cars at Capital Health Medical Center – Hopewell were damaged by fire April 11. Police and firefighters responded to the hospital parking lot for a reported car fire, and discovered several vehicles had been damaged. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

A woman reported April 5 that her identity had been used to create a fraudulent bank account, and that her personal email account may have been hacked. There was an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw $25,000 from her bank account in the incident.

A vandal set off fireworks inside a portable toilet at the Timberlane Middle School athletic fields, causing $1,200 worth of damage. The vandalism incident was reported April 4.

A Princeton man who crashed his car on Moores Mill-Mount Rose Road was charged with driving under the influence and other motor vehicle violations April 4. The crash investigation revealed that he had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol.

A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting for allegedly taking assorted items, valued at a combined $781.21, from the Stop & Shop grocery store on Denow Road April 3. He was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Bucks County, Pa. He was taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.