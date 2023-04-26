Doing their part

Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop collects 11 pounds of trash during Earth Day cleanup at Brainerd Lake at Village Park

The Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop rolled up their sleeves as they volunteered for the Watershed Institute’s annual stream cleanup on Earth Day, April 22.

The Daisies collected 11 pounds of trash from around Brainerd Lake at Village Park in Cranbury.

Not only did they do their part in cleaning the area, the girls learned about the Sugar Maple trees and the Red Oak and Pin Oak tree sprouts in the park from Watershed Institute volunteers, according to Delpha Georges of the Girl Scout Daisy Troop.

The Daises are not done. Their next event is Girl Scout Tree Promise Take Action project on Arbor Day at Village Park on April 28.