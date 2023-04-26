HomeCranbury PressDoing their part

Doing their part

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop participating in Watershed Institute stream cleanup during Earth Day on April 22. Photo courtesy of Milton Georges/Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop

Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop collects 11 pounds of trash during Earth Day cleanup at Brainerd Lake at Village Park

The Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop rolled up their sleeves as they volunteered for the Watershed Institute’s annual stream cleanup on Earth Day, April 22.

The Daisies collected 11 pounds of trash from around Brainerd Lake at Village Park in Cranbury.
Daisy Troop gathers together on April 22 in Cranbury. Photo courtesy of Milton Georges/Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop
Daisy Troop members in Village Park. Photo courtesy of Milton Georges/Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop
Stream cleanup around Brainerd Lake. Photo courtesy of Milton Georges/Cranbury Girl Scout Daisy Troop
Not only did they do their part in cleaning the area, the girls learned about the Sugar Maple trees and the Red Oak and Pin Oak tree sprouts in the park from Watershed Institute volunteers, according to Delpha Georges of the Girl Scout Daisy Troop.
The Daises are not done. Their next event is Girl Scout Tree Promise Take Action project on Arbor Day at Village Park on April 28.
Previous article‘We should be a team’
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Stay Connected

564FansLike
608FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

ABOUT US

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 - Newspaper Media Group