Symmes Henry Perrine, 87

Symmes Henry “Hank” Perrine, 87, of New York City, formerly of Cranbury, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Brookdale West Orange in West Orange, NJ.

Born in Trenton, Hank grew up in Cranbury. He had a charmed childhood being raised in a town where his family was deeply rooted. Hank was the son of Leslie W. Perrine, a local banker and civic leader, and his mother Harriet Perrine who was also involved in many local affairs as well as the proprietor of the Cranbury Gift Shop for many years.

After graduating from Lafayette College, a year and half’s trip around the world, and graduate work in San Francisco, Hank settled in New York City where he lived for nearly 60 years. He enjoyed a career in publishing, working for Wiley Publishing Company and The Viking Press before his retirement. Hank also served in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years.

Hank loved living in the city, and was a huge fan of Central Park as well as a student of the city’s fabled architecture. He was also an avid outdoors person and hiked regularly for many many years, climbing most every mountain in the East including the Presidential Range in New Hampshire, and many trips to hike in Europe and other parts of the USA. Hiking regularly in Harriman State Park, summer vacations on Long Island, and his work as a trail maintenance worker were also favorite activities. A lover of the arts, Hank was a talented writer and artist and wood worker and, in years past, an avid golfer.

Hank will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his outgoing personality, and he was truly cherished by his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by his parents, Leslie W. and Harriet (Mecray) Perrine; he is survived by his brother, Frank Perrine and his wife, Laura; his niece and nephews, Charlotte, William and Katherine; and his great nieces and nephews, Oliver, Clara, Henry, Caleb and Eliza.

Cremation and interment services were private under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co., 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hank’s memory to NYNJ Trail Conference online or by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.

