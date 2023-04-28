Name Bordentown Township Police Department’s new mascot

Mascot will be a first mascot for any police department in New Jersey

Have a “catchy name” for Bordentown Township Police Department’s (BTPD) new mascot, an eagle?

The department is soliciting township residents to submit input on a name.

The mascot will be the first mascot for any police department in New Jersey. The mascot is modeled after the eagle displayed in the department’s patch and will build upon the community policing efforts the BTPD has prided itself on for the past few years, according to the department.

The department posted a fun introductory video of its mascot, which was a collaboration between Trenton Thunder Baseball and Riverview Studios.

The department’s eagle got a few tips from Thunder’s mascot, Boomer, a blue Thunderbird.

Here are the rules:

You must reside in Bordentown Township and be under the age of 18 to participate.

Submit your entry by May 22.

If your name is selected you win a mascot visit and BTPD gift basket.

The winner will be announced by June 1.

For more information visit https://www.bordentowntownship.com/mascot.