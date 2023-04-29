Hopewell Township police investigating identity theft and fraud incidents

The Hopewell Township Police Department is investigating a rash of identity thefts and fraudulently opened bank accounts at Bank of America.

Three victims reported that scammers had opened fraudulent bank accounts using their personal information, police said.

A Blake Drive resident told police that they had received a Bank of America debit card that they had not requested April 14. The victim also reported that several Bank of America accounts were opened in their name. The accounts were closed, and no monetary loss was reported, police said.

A second victim walked into the Hopewell Township Police Department headquarters April 13 and told police that they had received a Bank of America debit card for which they had not applied. The account was closed, and no money was lost, police said.

A Benjamin Trail resident reported April 4 that a Bank of America debit card and two Bank of America bank accounts were fraudulently created in their name. The accounts were closed and there was no financial loss to the victim, police said.